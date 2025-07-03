Sign up
Photo 2698
Wood Duck
Word was rippled
Photo painted from was taken by John Cameron and posted on a site on Facebook where photographers share photos so artists can use them for free as a reference
https://m.facebook.com/groups/306437363753737/?ref=share&mibextid=wwXIfr
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
1
0
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
7864
photos
65
followers
66
following
739% complete
Tags
worldwatercolormonth
,
wwcm-2025
summerfield
ace
great work, Dixie. aces! and good to know about the link. thank you.
July 3rd, 2025
