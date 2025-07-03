Previous
Wood Duck by pandorasecho
Photo 2698

Wood Duck

Word was rippled

Photo painted from was taken by John Cameron and posted on a site on Facebook where photographers share photos so artists can use them for free as a reference
https://m.facebook.com/groups/306437363753737/?ref=share&mibextid=wwXIfr
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
739% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

summerfield ace
great work, Dixie. aces! and good to know about the link. thank you.
July 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact