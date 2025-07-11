Sign up
Photo 2706
Spicy
Little Hot Stuff was a Harvey Comics character created by Warren Kremer in October of 1957. He came to mind when the #WorldWatercolorMonth prompt was “spicy”
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Photo Details
Tags
worldwatercolormonth
,
wwcm-2025
summerfield
ace
i remember this. my mother being a devout Catholic didn't want us to read this cartoon let alone have a copy of its image. of course, i put mine between the pages of my prayer book and my siblings would wonder why i'm reading my prayers and yet i was giggling. those comic pages in the newspaper that came as wrapping for the fish when we go to the market, oh, i would save them! very nicely done. aces!
July 11th, 2025
