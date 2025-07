A stretch

Yesterday my granddaughter and I got up at 6 and drove 2 hours north to Bandon, Oregon to walk the raked labyrinth on Facerock Beach. I think,this is its 13th year and we have been wanting to get here for the last 4 years. It was really beautiful. Driving 4 hours round trip and climbing down and back up the old staircase there was a stretch for me but I feel much better having accomplished it. Plus I found some healing advice written in the sand.