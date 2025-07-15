Previous
Portuguese Podengo by pandorasecho
Photo 2710

Portuguese Podengo

My childhood best friend was named Dusty. Today’s word prompt for world watercolor month.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
742% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact