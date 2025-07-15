Sign up
Photo 2710
Portuguese Podengo
My childhood best friend was named Dusty. Today’s word prompt for world watercolor month.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
7888
photos
65
followers
66
following
Views
2
Album
projects
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
15th July 2025 6:12pm
Tags
worldwatercolormonth
,
wwcm-2025
