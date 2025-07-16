Sign up
Previous
Photo 2711
Geode
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
1
0
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
7890
photos
65
followers
66
following
742% complete
View this month »
2704
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
Latest from all albums
5091
2708
5092
2709
5093
2710
5094
2711
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
projects
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
16th July 2025 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
worldwatercolormonth
,
wwcm-2025
summerfield
ace
this is fantastic, Dixie. aces!
July 17th, 2025
