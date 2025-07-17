Sign up
Photo 2712
My dining room
I painted this in February but decided to post it for today's chair prompt as I had used my last sheet of watercolor paper.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
3
1
Tags
worldwatercolormonth
,
wwcm-2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I really love this one
July 17th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I love how colorful it is!
July 17th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks great, Dixie.
July 17th, 2025
