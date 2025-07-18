Sign up
Photo 2713
Rigid
The original book tin man was very different than the sweet movie version and a scarier story I think. Then again, the disease I never quite get diagnosed with but relate to strongly is sometime called “Tin man syndrome” also stiff person syndrome
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
0
0
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Tags
worldwatercolormonth
,
wwcm-2025
