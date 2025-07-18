Previous
Rigid by pandorasecho
Photo 2713

Rigid

The original book tin man was very different than the sweet movie version and a scarier story I think. Then again, the disease I never quite get diagnosed with but relate to strongly is sometime called “Tin man syndrome” also stiff person syndrome
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
