Shanghai Fried Noodles by pandorasecho
Photo 2716

Shanghai Fried Noodles

#worldwatercolormonth street food. And my favorite ever street food is the thick, chewy scallion oil noodles fried hot and fresh in a huge wok over an oil barrel fire on the sidewalks of 1987 Shanghai
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
744% complete

