Previous
Photo 2716
Shanghai Fried Noodles
#worldwatercolormonth street food. And my favorite ever street food is the thick, chewy scallion oil noodles fried hot and fresh in a huge wok over an oil barrel fire on the sidewalks of 1987 Shanghai
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
Photo Details
Album
projects
Tags
worldwatercolormonth
,
wwcm-2025
