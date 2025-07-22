Previous
No jacket by pandorasecho
No jacket

July 4th it was hot and Dad was lighting “black Snake” fireworks.

The word is jacket but I wanted to paint this.
Beverley ace
It’s brilliant… and no jacket… great choice
