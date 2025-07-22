Sign up
Previous
Photo 2717
No jacket
July 4th it was hot and Dad was lighting “black Snake” fireworks.
The word is jacket but I wanted to paint this.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
1
0
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
7902
photos
65
followers
66
following
744% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
projects
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
22nd July 2025 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
worldwatercolormonth
,
wwcm-2025
Beverley
ace
It’s brilliant… and no jacket… great choice
July 22nd, 2025
