Previous
Next
Weave by pandorasecho
Photo 2723

Weave

My college work study job was running the art department’s weaving lab. This watercolor is a cheat because I only watercolored on top of a print out of an old black and white photo from 1986
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
746% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact