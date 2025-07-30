Previous
Next
Ornate by pandorasecho
Photo 2725

Ornate

Daisy is really into making Kandi. Bracelets and neckties etc using pony beads
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
746% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
This is beautiful… Shes taking after you.
July 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact