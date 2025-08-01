2 red ribbons

On my rooster and the Mary D Hume in the grass



I was disappointed at first because I got 4 ribbons last year, a first, second and two third place. This year I only got two second place. Last year I submitted 10 paintings and this year 12. I’m never sure which people will like which pictures, sometimes ones I am disappointed in turn out to get the most positive reactions.

But then Daisy submitted two paintings and two bracelets and she got 4 first place ribbons so suddenly I was really excited and happy. She is a very creative person and so are some of her cousins on both sides of the family