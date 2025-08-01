Previous
2 red ribbons by pandorasecho
Photo 2727

2 red ribbons

On my rooster and the Mary D Hume in the grass

I was disappointed at first because I got 4 ribbons last year, a first, second and two third place. This year I only got two second place. Last year I submitted 10 paintings and this year 12. I’m never sure which people will like which pictures, sometimes ones I am disappointed in turn out to get the most positive reactions.
But then Daisy submitted two paintings and two bracelets and she got 4 first place ribbons so suddenly I was really excited and happy. She is a very creative person and so are some of her cousins on both sides of the family
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
747% complete

View this month »

moni kozi
Well done, Dixie!
August 2nd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
That’s good….. I would be pleased with that result!
August 2nd, 2025  
