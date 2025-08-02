Previous
Daisy won 4 blue ribbons by pandorasecho
Daisy won 4 blue ribbons

For Dream Big with Astro on canvas and Forsaken on black paper in white gouache and sharpie. Also for two pieces of jewelry she made.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Dixie Goode

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Well done Daisy!
August 2nd, 2025  
