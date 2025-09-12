Sign up
Photo 2769
Fruit and nut cake
Very little cake. The closest thing I’ve ever seen to Harry and David’s fruitcake confection.
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
