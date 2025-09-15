Previous
Poppy form cake by pandorasecho
Poppy form cake

The love of poppy seed desserts around Pittsburgh where my Dad grew up isn’t found anywhere I’ve ever lived. Sure lemon poppyseed muffins or everything bagels but no sweet ground poppyseed filling.

All I can say is I’ve heard you can test dirty in a drug screening if you have eaten this
