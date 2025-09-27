Previous
Chicken Paprikas by pandorasecho
Chicken Paprikas

Me Dad’s younger by a year, sister married Chuck. Chuck’s Brother married Marge. Marge often had us to dinner if we were visiting my Dad’s 11 siblings in the Pittsburgh PA area and she taught me things like hot pretzels, rye bread and this.
