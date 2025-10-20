Sign up
Photo 2805
Blowing in the wind
Oddly I painted this then went to the beach to watch the sunset and there was a man blowing g bubbles with hoops and with ropes.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
Dixie Goode
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
