Photo 2820
The last spring that wasn’t
The apple tree was leaning enough we knew that it would fall. But we didn’t know that all these years decades even, it would still be blooming
2nd November 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
