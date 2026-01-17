Previous
Kimberley’s pool by pandorasecho
Photo 2896

Kimberley’s pool

My friend, a lovely poet, took this photo of her dormant koi this winter. I got permission to paint them.

Here is my video of several of my paintings.
https://youtu.be/A9wMObk7XCU?si=WKfSV9rO7sg8npA6
17th January 2026

Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
