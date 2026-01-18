Previous
Not taking it down by pandorasecho
Not taking it down

Yet

I always leave it up as long as the needles don’t feel crunchy
Dixie Goode

Beverley ace
Me too… just a few more days….
January 19th, 2026  
Dixie Goode ace
@beverley365 I love that bit of light. I swear it’s been fifteen years since I started leaving the lights in my window up year round. If the tree was artificial I’d never take it down.
January 19th, 2026  
Beverley ace
@pandorasecho me too 😃
January 19th, 2026  
