Photo 2897
Not taking it down
Yet
I always leave it up as long as the needles don’t feel crunchy
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
3
1
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
8303
photos
66
followers
61
following
793% complete
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
2898
2895
5278
5279
2896
5280
2897
5281
2898
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
projects
Camera
iPad (A16)
Taken
18th January 2026 3:50pm
Beverley
ace
Me too… just a few more days….
January 19th, 2026
Dixie Goode
ace
@beverley365
I love that bit of light. I swear it’s been fifteen years since I started leaving the lights in my window up year round. If the tree was artificial I’d never take it down.
January 19th, 2026
Beverley
ace
@pandorasecho
me too 😃
January 19th, 2026
