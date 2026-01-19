Previous
Still trying by pandorasecho
Photo 2898

Still trying

To paint, especially people are really hard to be happy with
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
793% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
This is brilliant…
January 19th, 2026  
Louise & Ken ace
High marks for putting in the effort and sharing it! You're way ahead of where I am at present! Nicely accomplished!
January 19th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
this one is great!
January 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact