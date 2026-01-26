Previous
Flowing by pandorasecho
Photo 2905

Flowing

Wet paint on wet paper started this. After trying four portraits I really needed less control and more fun
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh this is super
January 26th, 2026  
