George in the redwoods by pandorasecho
Photo 2908

George in the redwoods

A family friend, our preacher’s husband when my boys were little, with his granddaughter. Painted in memory on the first anniversary of losing him.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
