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Darlingtonia by pandorasecho
Photo 2990

Darlingtonia

AKA COBRA LILY, they grow in a bog of serpentine which basically has no nutrients so they eat large insects, slugs and rodents.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
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