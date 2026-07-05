Vintage kitchen Poetry

worldwatercolormonth #messyartjulychallenge2026 poetry and vintage kitchen. So this made me think of my grandma‘s kitchen. It was pretty vintage. Her house was built in one of the cabins that had been used in the Heart Mountain Japanese relocation center. (pretty brutal history there) They bought the cabin when the camp closed down and moved it to Meteetsee, Wyoming, and then later moved it to property they bought in Cody, Wyoming. But she never had running water and her kitchen had a stove with a reservoir on one end to heat so there’d be hot water, but the stove operated by burning stovewood and Coal. No refrigerator for years but a root cellar held lots of home canned foods and braids of onion and garlic and barrels of apples and potatoes. Her sink was freestanding with a washboard and a wringer Her table was bright yellow and cheerful and often where we made pies and cookies. There was a dough table and a washstand and a lot of cookbooks but also a stash of recipes cut from magazines and newspapers. For never having a temperature controlled oven or stovetop she sure got good results using a slow or fast oven based on her instincts of how hot the coals were. Once she did get a refrigerator she took great pleasure in a glass jug of water in there to always have a cold drink. The “poem” hung in my moms kitchen really but was painted in white in a blackboard