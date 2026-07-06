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Moonlit Garden, hope by pandorasecho
Photo 3066

Moonlit Garden, hope

This is based on the Christmas light at Shore Acres Japanese Garden in Charleston Oregon.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
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