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Aged cozy book nook by pandorasecho
Photo 3069

Aged cozy book nook

For my 63rd birthday I’m feeling a bit blue. So I took the painting challenge words and painted the books I’ve written to remind myself I’m not a complete goof off.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
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Susan ace
Good for you. Happy birthday.
July 9th, 2026  
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