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Edible and firefly evening. by pandorasecho
Photo 3074

Edible and firefly evening.

I couldn’t figure out how to combine those terns. But then I learned most fireflies don’t eat. So nothing is edible. While they are glow worms they live underground and eat snails and slugs and earthworms
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
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