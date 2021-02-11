Previous
Ищем новые места, заехали в Угловое. by panilenina
Ищем новые места, заехали в Угловое.

Приятная малюсенькая набережная- пляж, рядом база отдыха мечта, а когда- то это видимо были детские лагеря, есть ещё эти старые домики а-ля совдеп, с видом на море🌊
11th February 2021

PaniLenina

@panilenina
