by panilenina
41 / 365

Все хочет цвести, но Погода говорит: «Мёрзните в этом году!»🌬 и мы все дружно зябнем🥶
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

PaniLenina

@panilenina
Вызов себе, новый опыт... смогу довести до конца? Проверим;)
11% complete

