Стрелецкая бухта by panilenina
173 / 365

Стрелецкая бухта

А ведь студенты СевГУ учатся каждый день с таким видом из аудиторий💙. У меня бы вообще мыслей об учебе не было😅
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

PaniLenina

@panilenina
Зарисовки будней. И не только;)
