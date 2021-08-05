Previous
Маленький и большой by panilenina
176 / 365

Маленький и большой

Желтый и зелёный, молодой и старый, ребёнок и родитель. Я залипла, это идеально :💛/💚
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

PaniLenina

@panilenina
Зарисовки будней. И не только;)
48% complete

A good one
August 7th, 2021  
