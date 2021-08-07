Previous
Next
by panilenina
178 / 365

Шишки - деревянные цветы сосны, тоже распускаются;). Люблю ловить такие ощущения, что вот ещё один кадр в свою личную копилку красоты- даже если это другим не заметно, даже если это только мне так кажется.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

PaniLenina

@panilenina
Зарисовки будней. И не только;)
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise