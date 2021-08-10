Previous
by panilenina
181 / 365

Давно не было Шэлли среди фото. Ей в к так же хорошо, когда она под пледом дрыхнет;)
10th August 2021

PaniLenina

@panilenina
Зарисовки будней. И не только;)
