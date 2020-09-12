Previous
I’m dead by pansak
12 / 365

I’m dead

Math is the hardest for Jinnie. Now preparing for the exam next week.

Should have turn of some of the lights to create different atmosphere.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Pansak T.

@pansak
