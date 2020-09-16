Previous
Partly Cloudy Noon by pansak
16 / 365

Partly Cloudy Noon

After lunch shot by iPhone. First saw the shade on the wall then see the framing and all horizontal lines then the sky. Took the shot .. not impressed but it’s the better shot out of the two taken today.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Pansak T.

@pansak
