Photo 3499
the extinguished candle
17th December 2019
17th Dec 19
Helene
ace
@parisouailleurs
Love to stroll in Paris (and elsewhere, mostly in France, but not only, in fact everywhere) and take pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different...
7438
photos
121
followers
89
following
959% complete
View this month »
3494
3495
3496
3497
3498
3499
3500
3501
Latest from all albums
3499
3255
3256
3500
3257
3501
3258
3259
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
21st December 2019 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
paris
,
theme-holidays
