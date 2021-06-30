Sign up
Photo 4060
Peacock #2
about 10 peacocks live in the beautiful roses garden. It is the first time I was able to photograph this gorgeous animals so closed.
more pictures on my blog
http://aparisouailleurs.canalblog.com/archives/2021/07/02/39041041.html
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
0
1
Helene
ace
@parisouailleurs
Love to stroll in Paris (and elsewhere, mostly in France, but not only, in fact everywhere) and take pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different...
8573
photos
112
followers
87
following
1112% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
20th June 2021 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
peacock
