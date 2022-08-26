Previous
I doesn't look like it'll come back anytime soon! by parisouailleurs
I doesn't look like it'll come back anytime soon!

I love abandoned places, they're always great to photograph.
more pictures on my blog http://aparisouailleurs.canalblog.com/archives/2022/08/27/39608975.html
26th August 2022

Helene

@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures...
