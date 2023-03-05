Sign up
Photo 4672
Vole eating a Primula
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
3
1
Helene
ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
4665
4666
4667
4668
4669
4670
4671
4672
4420
4668
4669
4421
4670
4422
4671
4672
Views
1
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
5th March 2023 12:37pm
Tags
france
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww so sweet! Lovely shot.
March 6th, 2023
Mariana Visser
well captured, the rocks frame him/her nicely
March 6th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
What a cutie!
March 6th, 2023
