Vole eating a Primula by parisouailleurs
Vole eating a Primula

5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Helene

@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Aww so sweet! Lovely shot.
March 6th, 2023  
Mariana Visser
well captured, the rocks frame him/her nicely
March 6th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
What a cutie!
March 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
