Photo 5400
the fat boy in the garden
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
1
1
Helene
ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures...
11293
photos
64
followers
63
following
1479% complete
5393
5394
5395
5396
5397
5398
5399
5400
5396
5397
5149
5150
5398
5151
5399
5400
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
2nd March 2025 12:11pm
Tags
france
,
cat
,
toulouseh
Liz Milne
ace
Not fat! Beautiful boy! :)
March 3rd, 2025
