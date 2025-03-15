Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 5413
Villa Savoye by Le Cordusier
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
1
1
Helene
ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
11327
photos
65
followers
64
following
1483% complete
5409
5410
5411
5412
5413
5414
5415
5416
5414
5165
10
5415
5166
5416
5167
5168
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
15th March 2025 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
architecture
Maggiemae
ace
I love this sort of architecture - reminds me of Frank Lloyd Wright!
March 21st, 2025
