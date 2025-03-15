Previous
Villa Savoye by Le Cordusier by parisouailleurs
Photo 5413

Villa Savoye by Le Cordusier

15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Helene

@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I love this sort of architecture - reminds me of Frank Lloyd Wright!
March 21st, 2025  
