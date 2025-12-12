Sign up
Previous
Photo 5677
adopted 10 years ago
anniversary's photoshoot
12th December 2025
12th Dec 25
1
2
Helene
ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
11877
photos
63
followers
60
following
1555% complete
5670
5671
5672
5673
5674
5675
5676
5677
5430
5431
5675
20
5432
5676
5433
5677
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
12th December 2025 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
cat
,
toulouseh
FunnyFace
And life been better since?! Lovely photo, happy adoption day T :-)
December 12th, 2025
