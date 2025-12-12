Previous
adopted 10 years ago by parisouailleurs
Photo 5677

adopted 10 years ago

anniversary's photoshoot
12th December 2025 12th Dec 25

Helene

ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
1555% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

FunnyFace
And life been better since?! Lovely photo, happy adoption day T :-)
December 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact