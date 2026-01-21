Sign up
Photo 5722
Hidden Aix
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
2
0
Helene
ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX50V
Taken
25th January 2026 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
france
,
sooc
,
aix-en-provence
Maggiemae
ace
It's so good to see the backside as well as the front! It doesn't look poor!
January 30th, 2026
Helene
ace
@maggiemae
Thank you for your comment. You're right, it's in an expensive neighborhood.
January 30th, 2026
