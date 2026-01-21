Previous
Hidden Aix by parisouailleurs
Photo 5722

Hidden Aix

21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Helene

@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
It's so good to see the backside as well as the front! It doesn't look poor!
January 30th, 2026  
Helene ace
@maggiemae Thank you for your comment. You're right, it's in an expensive neighborhood.
January 30th, 2026  
