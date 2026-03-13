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Photo 5775
Hotel de la Marine's balcony
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Helene
ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
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365
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NIKON D5300
Taken
13th March 2026 4:53pm
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