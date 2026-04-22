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Previous
Photo 5813
Alma, 4 months & 2 days old
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Helene
ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
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Photo Details
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1
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Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
22nd April 2026 6:02pm
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dog
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france
Sid
ace
Gorgeous, it brings back many happy memories of our boxer when he was a pup, we got him in the middle of winter and i wrapped him tight in a blanket and put him in front of the fire, poor thing must have been roasting…!
April 22nd, 2026
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