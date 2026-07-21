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Photo 5904
different shapes
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Helene
ace
@parisouailleurs
Living between Paris and the countryside, love taking pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different ones from this project on my blog. You can also...
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Photo Details
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2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
21st July 2026 9:15am
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france
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paris
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted again. Great shot.
July 23rd, 2026
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