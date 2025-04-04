Previous
77 / 365

we found this hedgehog tangle in a fence and it took us quite some time, but we managed to freed it. It slept the rest of the afternoon and the nexqt morning it was gone.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Helene

Corinne ace
Tellement adorable !
April 6th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
Wonderful
April 6th, 2025  
