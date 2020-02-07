Previous
Le Parisien by parisouailleurs
Le Parisien

cocktail at the Ritz called "the Parisian" with Gin, pink Champagne, Cucumber and Saint Germain liquor...
Helene

@parisouailleurs
Love to stroll in Paris (and elsewhere, mostly in France, but not only, in fact everywhere) and take pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different...
