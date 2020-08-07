Previous
Ryan #2 by parisouailleurs
Photo 3489

Ryan #2

Since the young hare is living in our garden and we are able to see him quite often and not from far, I have decided to give him a name. Please meet Ryan.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Helene

@parisouailleurs
Love to stroll in Paris (and elsewhere, mostly in France, but not only, in fact everywhere) and take pictures, a lot of pictures... Publish different...
Kathy A ace
Hello Ryan, he’s a good looking hare
August 8th, 2020  
FunnyFace
He's gorgeous! :-)
August 8th, 2020  
